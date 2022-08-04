Malaysia's ban on chicken exports expected to end on Aug. 31 - minister

A worker carries chickens at a poultry farm in Sepang, Selangor, May 27, 2022. Picture taken May 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's ban on chicken exports is expected to end on Aug. 31, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Ronald Kiandee told parliament on Thursday.

Malaysia, which supplies live chickens mainly to neighbouring Singapore and Thailand, in June halted exports until production and prices stabilise, after a global feed shortage exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted production.

Malaysia now has a slight oversupply of chicken following the export ban, Ronald had said on Monday. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.