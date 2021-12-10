Malaysia's Dec 1-10 palm oil exports fall 0.02% - AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Dec 1-10 fell 0.02% to 544,059 tonnes from 543,944 tonnes shipped during Nov 1-10, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Friday.

Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Dec 1-10 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

Dec 1 - 10 Nov 1 - 10

Crude palm oil 119,690 185,434

RBD palm oil 40,189 31,420

RBD palm olein 161,070 148,130

RBD palm stearin 50,506 42,833

Crude palm kernel oil 26,250 31,013

Palm fatty acid distillate 32,980 23,014

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

November 1,572,312 +119,215 +8.2

October 1,453,097 -175,071 -10.75

September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55

August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6

July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7

June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6

May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6

April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67

March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62

February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15

January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2

December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35

November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu

