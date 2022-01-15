Malaysia's Jan 1-15 palm oil exports fall 32.1% - AmSpec Agri

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for January 1-15 fell 32.1% to 492,883 tonnes from 725,600 tonnes shipped during December 1-15, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for January 1-15 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

Jan 1 - 15 Dec 1 - 15

Crude palm oil 91,234 158,650

RBD palm oil 48,119 53,765

RBD palm olein 213,129 248,240

RBD palm stearin 37,287 71,486

Crude palm kernel oil 9,800 32,250

Palm fatty acid distillate 5,750 34,480

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

December 1,491,985 -80,327 -5.1

November 1,572,312 +119,215 +8.2

October 1,453,097 -175,071 -10.75

September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55

August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6

July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7

June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6

May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6

April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67

March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62

February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15

January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2

December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35

Kuala Lumpur Newsroom

Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

