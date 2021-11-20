Malaysia's Nov 1-20 palm oil exports rise 9% -AmSpec Agri

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1 to 20 rose 9% to 1,066,899 tonnes from 978,917 tonnes shipped during the same period a month earlier, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Saturday.

Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Nov. 1-20 compared with a month earlier (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Nov 1 - 20 Oct 1 - 20

Crude palm oil 384,444 240,830

RBD palm oil 42,300 62,410

RBD palm olein 270,350 290,971

RBD palm stearin 80,868 61,575

Crude palm kernel oil 48,663 16,200

Palm fatty acid distillate 45,814 50,255

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

October 1,453,097 -175,071 -10.75

September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55

August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6

July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7

June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6

May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6

April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67

March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62

February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15

January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2

December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35

November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5

October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3

Kuala Lumpur Newsroom,

Tel: +603 2333 8046, Fax: +603 2161 3340, Bureau email: areuters@gmail.com

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.