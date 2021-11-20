Malaysia's Nov 1-20 palm oil exports rise 9% -AmSpec Agri
Nov 20 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1 to 20 rose 9% to 1,066,899 tonnes from 978,917 tonnes shipped during the same period a month earlier, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Saturday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Nov. 1-20 compared with a month earlier (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Nov 1 - 20 Oct 1 - 20
Crude palm oil 384,444 240,830
RBD palm oil 42,300 62,410
RBD palm olein 270,350 290,971
RBD palm stearin 80,868 61,575
Crude palm kernel oil 48,663 16,200
Palm fatty acid distillate 45,814 50,255
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
October 1,453,097 -175,071 -10.75
September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55
August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6
July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7
June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6
May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6
April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67
March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62
February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15
January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2
December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35
November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5
October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3
