Malaysia's Nov 1-25 palm oil exports rise 4.45% - AmSpec Agri
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Nov. 1-25 rose 4.45% to 1,254,934 tonnes from 1,201,422 tonnes shipped in the same period last month, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Thursday.
Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Nov. 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):
PALM PRODUCTS
Nov 1 - 25 Oct 1 - 25
Crude palm oil 483,894 305,330
RBD palm oil 42,830 70,060
RBD palm olein 292,450 356,801
RBD palm stearin 105,018 76,425
Crude palm kernel oil 51,163 16,750
Palm fatty acid distillate 47,774 58,405
(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)
TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH
Month Total Net Change m/m %
October 1,453,097 -175,071 -10.75
September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55
August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6
July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7
June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6
May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6
April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67
March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62
February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15
January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2
December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35
November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5
October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3
