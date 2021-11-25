Malaysia's Nov 1-25 palm oil exports rise 4.45% - AmSpec Agri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Exports of Malaysian palm oil products during Nov. 1-25 rose 4.45% to 1,254,934 tonnes from 1,201,422 tonnes shipped in the same period last month, according to independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia on Thursday.

Here is the breakdown of the AmSpec Agri Malaysia palm export figures for Nov. 1-25 compared with a month ago (in tonnes):

PALM PRODUCTS

Nov 1 - 25 Oct 1 - 25

Crude palm oil 483,894 305,330

RBD palm oil 42,830 70,060

RBD palm olein 292,450 356,801

RBD palm stearin 105,018 76,425

Crude palm kernel oil 51,163 16,750

Palm fatty acid distillate 47,774 58,405

(Only selected palm products and destinations are displayed here; they may not add up to total exports)

TOTAL PALM EXPORTS, BY MONTH

Month Total Net Change m/m %

October 1,453,097 -175,071 -10.75

September 1,628,168 +409,002 +33.55

August 1,219,166 -208,831 -14.6

July 1,426,617 -119,163 -7.7

June 1,545,780 +122,676 +8.6

May 1,423,104 +22,380 +1.6

April 1,400,724 +123,469 +9.67

March 1,277,255 +276,401 +27.62

February 1,000,854 -88,848 -8.15

January 1,089,702 -619,382 -36.2

December 1,709,084 +288,981 +20.35

November 1,420,103 -281,333 -16.5

October 1,701,436 +70,421 +4.3

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu

