Malaysia's Petronas discovers gas in Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well

A logo of a Petronas fuel station is seen against a darkening sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state oil agency Petronas (PETR.UL) said on Tuesday it had discovered gas in its Nangka-1 wildcat exploration well in Block SK417, located in the shallow waters of Baram Province.

"The Nangka-1 well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 3,758 metres in September 2021. The sweet gas was discovered in the Middle to Late Miocene Cycle VI clastic reservoirs, further validating the hydrocarbon potential in the surrounding areas," the company said in a release.

Earlier this year, Petronas announced a gas discovery in the Dokong-1 exploration well in the same block, located in the Baram Province.

PTTEP HK Offshore Ltd, the operator for the block, holds 80% participating interest in it, while Petronas unit Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd holds the remaining interest.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

