Marathon awaits OSHA's OK to start reformer repairs at Texas refinery -sources

HOUSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) is waiting for approval from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to begin repairs to a fire-damaged reformer at its 593,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas, said people familiar with the matter.

OSHA has control over the 75,000-bpd Ultraformer 3 (UU-3) reformer while investigating a deadly May 15 fire on the unit at the refinery in Texas City, Texas, the sources said.

A Marathon employee was killed and two contract workers were burned by the blaze.

Marathon spokesperson Jamal Kheiry declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

U.S Labor Department spokesperson Juan Rodriguez declined to discuss OSHA's investigation of the fire.

Without the reformer, gasoline production, especially of high-octane fuel, is reduced, the sources said.

Reformers convert refining by-products into reformate, which is added to unfinished gasoline to make higher-octane fuels.

OSHA has allowed Marathon to remove damaged equipment from UU-3 after documenting the location of the equipment and photographing it, the sources said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler















