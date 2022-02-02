Marathon Petroleum beats profit estimates on strong fuel demand

Cars drive past the Marathon petroleum refinery in Carson, California, U.S., December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported a quarterly profit on Wednesday that beat Wall Street estimates, following a recovery in demand for fuel and refined products.

The largest U.S. oil refiner's shares rose 4.2% to $77.13 in premarket trading.

Refiners are benefiting from a rebound in fuel consumption after a pandemic-induced slump, following easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Rivals Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) and Phillips 66 (PSX.N) powered past Wall Street estimates last week. read more

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon, which authorized an additional $5 billion share buyback, said its fourth-quarter refining and marketing margins more than doubled to $15.88 per barrel.

Crude capacity utilization was 94%, resulting in a total throughput of 2.9 million barrels per day (bpd), compared with crude capacity utilization of 82% and total throughput of 2.5 million bpd a year earlier.

The company posted an adjusted net income of $794 million, or $1.30 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss $608 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 56 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Marathon expects to spend $1.7 billion in 2022, a part of which will be used to complete the conversion of the company's Martinez refinery into a renewable fuels facility.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

