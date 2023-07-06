Maroil not subject of legal action amid contract dispute with Venezuela's PDVSA

HOUSTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The top supplier of Venezuelan petroleum coke to global markets has not faced legal action from its customers and is in talks with state oil firm PDVSA over a contract dispute that has hit exports, a lawyer representing the firm said on Thursday.

PDVSA recently suspended a contract with Maroil Trading that allowed the Geneva-based firm to export the oil byproduct known as petcoke. The decision came months after PDVSA, the country's only producer of the coal alternative, claimed the 2017 contract left it with more than $400 million in accounts receivable.

"Maroil is not the subject of any legal action from its customers, and does not anticipate any such legal action," said David Houck, an attorney with law firm Winston & Strawn, which represents Maroil.

"While the parties dispute whether the contract has or has not expired, the discussions between PDVSA and Maroil are amicable and friendly," he added.

Maroil is owned by Venezuelan shipping tycoon Wilmer Ruperti.

The commercial disagreement last month knocked down Venezuela's petcoke exports to final customers, according to sources and shipping data.

Before the suspension, Maroil was transporting and trading tons of Venezuelan petcoke it had obtained the rights to under a $138 million contract that is now in dispute. It required Maroil to invest in the repair and upgrade of a key terminal in Venezuela.

PDVSA argues the contract ended in 2021, so Maroil must pay for petcoke sales made since, people familiar with the matter said. Ruperti told Bloomberg News on Wednesday the contract was extended by two years due to the pandemic and said he is still owed $300 million.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Conor Humphries

