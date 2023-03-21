Mercuria 2022 profit more than doubles to a record high -document
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 21 (Reuters) - Global commodities trader Mercuria made a record net profit of $2.98 billion in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine rocked global energy markets, a document summarising the results showed.
Western sanctions on Moscow as well as self-imposed restrictions by companies and financial institutions worldwide created major disruptions across markets and helped send gas, power, metals and oil prices to multi-year or even record highs last year.
Nimble Swiss traders thrive in volatile environments. Trafigura reported a record for their year ending Sept. 30 as well as a record first quarter while Vitol posted a record first half for 2022. Refining and upstream profits also soared for majors.
Mercuria's profit is more than double its 2021 net income of $1.255 billion. Revenues jumped in line with higher commodity prices to $174 billion compared with $130 billion the previous year.
A spokesperson for Mercuria declined to comment.
The Geneva-based firm is among the world's top five oil traders though the share of oil in its traded volumes has steadily fallen to less than a third in recent years. The company is focused on power, natural gas and emissions trading.
Mercuria's chief executive is pushing more into the renewables and previously pledged more than 50% of new investments towards renewables and transitional energy by 2025.
On Monday, the company and its founding partners committed $500 million to a new venture called Silvania that will make investments in projects to promote biodiversity and forestry such as "direct land purchases to manage existing forests, reforestation, and restoration projects."
