Mexico to urge U.S., Canada firms to participate in lithium market

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday his administration will issue a call for U.S. and Canadian companies to participate in the country's incipient lithium market.

Mexico does not yet have commercial lithium production, though close to a dozen foreign companies hold contracts to explore potential deposits.

