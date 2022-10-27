Mexico's Bimbo sees Q3 net profit soar 51% amid strong sales















MEXICO CITY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo (BIMBOA.MX) on Thursday posted a 50.77% year-on-year hike in its third quarter net profit, driven by stronger sales, according to a filing.

Grupo Bimbo's earnings stood at 6.06 billion pesos ($301 million) in the July to September period.

Revenues for the company, which operates some 100 brands, climbed 20% to 102.8 billion pesos, driven by a hike in sales predominately in Latin America.

"We reached record levels and our volumes continued to grow despite price increases," Bimbo's Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said in a statement.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 15.2%, while margins contracted 60 basis points, mainly due to higher commodity costs and rising inflation.

"The inflationary environment has been very challenging. However, we have been able to navigate it thanks to the resilience of our categories and the high demand for them," Servitje added.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

