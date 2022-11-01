Miner Ferrexpo partially resumes production in central Ukraine















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focused miner Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO.L) said on Tuesday it would partially resume production at its operations in central Ukraine, after temporarily suspending activity last month.

Ferrexpo in October temporarily suspended its production after Russian missile attacks damaged state-owned electrical infrastructure.

The London-listed group is also drawing down on its stockpiles of finished iron ore products to maintain supplies to customers, Ferrexpo said, adding that it has enough stockpiles to meet demand.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty











