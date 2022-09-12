N.Asian refiners to get full allocation of Saudi crude in October

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) has notified at least three North Asian buyers that it will supply full contractual volumes of crude in October, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The world's top oil exporter has slashed its official selling prices (OSPs) to Asian buyers for the month, the first reduction in four months. read more

Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Kim Coghill

