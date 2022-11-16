New Fortress to sign agreement for Mexico's Lakach gas project soon -CFO















Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. company New Fortress Energy (NFE.O) expects to sign a key agreement next week with the Mexican government for the development of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project associated with Mexico's vast Lakach offshore gas field, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The LNG facility is expected to complete construction in April 2024, to be installed in Mexico in the second quarter of that year, said New Fortress' CFO Christopher Guinta, during a gas conference in San Antonio.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.