New German government aims for at least 15 mln EVs by 2030

Social Democratic Party (SPD) top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greens party co-leaders Robert Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, Free Democratic Party (FDP) leader Christian Lindner, Social Democratic Party (SPD) Secretary General Lars Klingbeil, Greens party Federal Political Director Michael Kellner and Free Democratic Party (FDP) Secretary General Volker Wissing pose for a family photo after a final round of coalition talks to form a new government, in Berlin, Germany, November 24, 2021. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany aims to have at least 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030 in its shift towards climate neutrality, according to the coalition agreement of the incoming government published on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats, Greens and liberal Free Democrats, which plan to form the next government of Europe's largest economy, also plan to increase rail freight transport by 25% by the end of the decade, the agreement showed.

"According to the European Commission's proposals, only CO2-neutral vehicles will be registered in the transport sector in Europe in 2035 - the impact on Germany will be felt sooner accordingly," the coalition agreement said.

"Outside of the existing system of fleet targets, we are working to ensure that only vehicles with the proven ability to be fuelled with e-fuels can be newly registered."

The parties also agreed to push for a European air travel surcharge like the one that is already in place in Germany, the document said.

