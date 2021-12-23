New York to require biodiesel blending with heating oil in 2022

Dec 23 (Reuters) - New York will become the largest state to enact a biodiesel blending requirement for heating oil, according to legislation passed in the state on Wednesday night.

Petroleum-based heating oil sold in the state beginning in July 2022 will need to be mixed with increasing amounts of biodiesel in order to help achieve New York's goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Biodiesel is a fuel derived from vegetable oils, yellow grease, used cooking oils, or animal fats. Biomass-based diesel fuels are generally used as additives to petroleum diesel.

All heating oil sold for use in any building in New York must contain at least 5% biodiesel by July 1, 2022, 10% by 2025 and 20% biodiesel by 2030.

Blending requirements are already in effect in Long Island and New York City. Rhode Island and Connecticut passed biodiesel blending requirements in the summer of 2021.

Biodiesel industry advocates estimate that the fuel will cut New York’s annual petroleum diesel consumption by approximately two hundred million gallons per year, cutting the state’s annual carbon emissions by approximately 1 million metric tons.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on Wednesday that the bill was a step towards meeting the goals of the state's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act and reducing the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Aurora Ellis

