Dec 2 (Reuters) - Newmont Corp (NEM.N) on Thursday forecast higher gold production of 6.2 million ounces in 2022, compared with the 6 million ounces it expects to produce this year, highlighting increases in output from Boddington and Ahafo mines.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.