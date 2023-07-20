Newmont misses quarterly profit estimates

July 20 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newmont (NEM.N) missed Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by lower production due to strikes in Mexico and Canadian wildfires and higher costs.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a net income of 33 cents per share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with analysts' average estimate of 44 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

