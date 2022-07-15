Nigeria approves imports of GMO wheat from Argentina's Bioceres

Fields of wheat are seen on farmland near Azul, Argentina September 30, 2019. Picture taken September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria has approved imports of a drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat developed by Argentina's Bioceres, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Australia, New Zealand and Brazil have previously authorized the importation of foods made from Bioceres' (BIOX.BA) HB4 wheat, which is also resistant to the herbicide glufosinate ammonium.

Genetically modified (GMO) wheat was approved by the Argentine government in 2020 and earlier this year the South American country authorized the sale of seeds of the GMO wheat to farmers, although the company has not yet launched them commercially.

