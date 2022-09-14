Nippon Steel to launch low-emission steel products next year

The logos of Nippon Steel Corp. are didplayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2019. Picture taken March 18, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp (5401.T) said on Wednesday it will start selling steel products next year that are certified as reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the steel manufacturing process.

As steelmakers worldwide face pressure to cut emissions to combat climate change, Nippon Steel has set itself a goal to trim its CO2 emissions in 2030 by 30% versus 2013 levels.

On a certification, Nippon Steel plans to adopt a so-called mass balance method in which the total amount of CO2 emissions that the company has actually reduced by improving manufacturing processes is determined and allocated to any given steel product.

The company will take an advantage of the emission reduction effects of the new electric arc furnace (EAF) in Hirohata at its Setouchi Works in western Japan, scheduled to start commercial operation later this year. The previous process used coal as an energy source and reduced iron as a raw material whereas the EAF uses electricity and metal scrap.

"It will take time to develop decarbonisation technologies, but the use of this method will enable us to respond quickly to customer needs for low-emission steel products," Hiroshi Tsunochi, the head of sales planning department, told reporters.

The company plans to supply 300,000 tonnes of the carbon-reduced products a year after launching it by end-September next year. Its overall shipment stood at 36 million tonnes in the last business year ended March 31.

"We aim to increase the supply volume (of low-carbon steel) to 10 million tonnes in 2030," Tsunochi said, but declined to comment on details of premiums it plans to charge.

Smaller rival Kobe Steel (5406.T) aims to sell one million tonnes of low-carbon steel a year in 2030. read more

Globally, steelmakers are investing heavily in cutting emissions as the sector accounts for about 7%-9% of global CO2 emissions.

Japan's No.2 steelmaker JFE Steel plans to spend 1 trillion yen ($7 billion) on low-carbon technology over the next eight years. read more

($1 = 143.5400 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Evans

