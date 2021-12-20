Nordic power price hits record amid Europe-wide surge

OSLO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The reference power price for the Nordic region hit an all-time high on Monday, with prices in southern Norway setting records for a second consecutive day, driven by colder weather and even more elevated prices in continental Europe and Britain.

The Nordic system price climbed to a new high of 309.78 euros per megawatt hours, data from power exchange Nord Pool showed.

Prices for the bidding zones surrounding Norway's capital Oslo and the southern coastal hub Kristiansand settled at 387.45 euros ($436.77) per megawatt hour (MWh) for Tuesday, up 81.95 euros from Monday's record.

Prices for the region around Bergen on Norway's west coast rose to a new high of 387.21 euros/MWh.

On an hourly basis, prices soared as high as 600.16 euros per MWh for the sixty minutes from 1600 GMT for all three of the southern Norwegian price areas.

The Nordic power market is divided into 12 price zones, with prices in northern Norway much lower - delivering at an average 62.58 euros/MWh, due to more abundant wind and hydropower output and limits to grid capacity to move electricity southward.

Hydropower is the dominant source for electricity production, but a dry year has depleted reservoir levels, which were last 62.2% full, compared with a median 20-year level of 75.8% for the time of year, data from energy regulator NVE showed.

Southern Norway is also the landing point for several subsea power cables connecting Norway with continental Europe and Britain, where prices are higher still due to high gas prices, nuclear outages in France and low wind power generation.

Tuesday's power prices exceeded 400 euros/MWh in most of Europe.

Norwegian consumers are already feeling the impact of rising power prices this year, with most household contracts mirroring daily wholesale price levels. Heating in the Nordic country is largely electric.

Last week, the Norwegian government proposed a short-term subsidy for power bills to help cushion the blow. read more

($1 = 0.8871 euros)

Reporting by Nora Buli Editing by Terje Solsvik and Mark Potter

