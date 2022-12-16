North Dakota's oil production cut as winter storm lashes Midwest















HOUSTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A winter blizzard sweeping across the northern U.S. has cut North Dakota's oil output by between 200,000 and 250,000 barrels per day, state Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad estimated on Friday.

A winter storm pounded the heart of the United States, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to Northern Plains and Midwestern states, with thunderstorms and destructive tornadoes hitting the South. Oil and gas wells suffer freeze-ins when temperatures drop.

Kringstad said he anticipates a relatively quick return of oil production over the next several days as visibility improves and roads are cleared, adding that there was been some limited, localized power issues.

Major oil and gas processing plants and pipelines have remained operational to the best of his knowledge, he said, adding that most roads remain closed.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston











