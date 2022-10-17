Norway's Equinor may buy UK oilfields from CNOOC, newspaper DN reports















OSLO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Equinor (EQNR.OL) is considering buying British oilfield assets from China's CNOOC (0883.HK) for between 20 billion and 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.9-$2.8 billion), Norwegian newspaper DN reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The plan is to complete the deal by the end of the year, DN added.

"As a matter of principle, we never comment on rumours and speculations," an Equinor spokesperson told Reuters when asked about the DN report.

CNOOC also declined to comment.

Reuters reported in April that the Chinese offshore oil and gas major was preparing to exit its operations in Britain, Canada and the United States, because of concerns in Beijing the assets could become subject to Western sanctions.

($1 = 10.6311 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nora Buli; additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by Terje Solsvik











