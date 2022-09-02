Novelis excludes Russian aluminium from 2023 supply tender -Bloomberg

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Novelis, one of the world's biggest buyers of aluminium, will not accept Russian metal in potential new deals to supply its European factories in 2023, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Russia's Rusal is the world's third largest producer of the metal used in the transport, packaging and construction industries. Consumers and producers of aluminium usually strike deals for the next year in the autumn.

Novelis, a subsidiary of India's Hindalco (HALC.NS), issued a tender this week for 2023 supply to its European plants that specified no metal of Russian origin would be allowed as part of any deals, Bloomberg reported, citing Novelis.

Novelis and Rusal did not immediately reply to Reuters' requests for comment.

Neither Rusal, nor Russian aluminium, have been directly targeted by the Western sanctions imposed on Moscow after it sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Rusal produced 3.8 million tonnes of aluminium in 2021, about 6% of the estimated world production.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

