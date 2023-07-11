Nutrien cuts potash production as Canadian port strike impacts exports

July 11 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO) said on Tuesday it has reduced production at its Cory potash mine and is expecting core earnings to fall below its forecast range due to offshore sales impacted through Canpotex terminal.

U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian company were down 1% at $58.76 in premarket trading.

A strike at the Port of Vancouver has resulted in the loss of export capacity through Canpotex's Neptune terminal, the world's biggest fertilizer producer said, adding that if prolonged, production at Saskatchewan mines can also be impacted.

Nutrien now sees 2023 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) below the low end of its guidance range of $2.65 billion to $3.35 billion due to the impact of lower global potash prices than expected, the strike and Portland terminal outage.

The company said it plans to provide updated forecast in second quarter results scheduled on August 2.

Some 7,500 port workers went on strike on July 1 for higher wages, upending operations at the Port of Vancouver and Port of Prince Rupert - key gateways for exporting the country's natural resources and commodities as well as for bringing in raw materials.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

