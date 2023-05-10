Nutrien misses quarterly profit estimates















May 10 (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO) on Wednesday reported a lower-than-expected profit in the first quarter due to a fall in sales as farmers delayed purchases due to high prices.

Fertilizer prices have dipped from record highs last year, but that has failed to boost demand from farmers who are expecting prices to settle even lower.

The company also lowered its full-year adjusted earnings forecast between $5.50 per share and $7.50 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $8.45 per share to $10.65 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the potash producer earned $1.11 per share in the three months ended March 31, compared with estimates of $1.47, according to Refinitiv data.

