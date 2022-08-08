Nutrien names Ken Seitz as CEO

An interior view of the storage warehouse is seen at Nutrien's Cory potash mine near Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Nayan Sthankiya/File Photo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), the world's largest fertilizer producer, named Ken Seitz as chief executive, effective Monday.

Nutrien had, in January, surprised investors by replacing its CEO or the second time in eight months. read more

It had then named Seitz, the head of its potash business, as interim top boss, replacing Mayo Schmidt. read more .

Seitz joined Nutrien as executive vice president in charge of potash operations in 2019. He previously led Canpotex, a potash export company owned by Nutrien and Mosaic Co (MOS.N).

