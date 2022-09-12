Oil output in Permian to rise in Sept to highest on record - EIA

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A pumpjack is shown outside Midland-Odessa area in the Permian basin in Texas, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Liz Hampton

NEW YORK, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is due to rise 66,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.413 million bpd in October, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Total output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise 132,000 bpd to 9.115 million bpd in October, the highest since March 2020, the EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, the EIA forecast oil output will rise 21,000 bpd to 1.204 million bpd in October, the most since November 2020.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 26,000 bpd to 1.250 million bpd in October, its highest since April 2020.

Total natural gas output in the big shale basins will increase 0.606 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 94.741 bcfd in October, the EIA forecast.

In the biggest shale gas basin in Appalachia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, output will rise to 35.577 bcfd in October, the highest since hitting a record near 36.0 bcfd in December 2021.

Gas output in the Permian and the Haynesville in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas will also rise to record highs of 20.736 bcfd and 16.023 bcfd in October, respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.