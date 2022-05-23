Oil prices at $110/bbl pose 'bigger threats' than inflation -India Oil Min

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said oil prices staying at $110/barrel could pose bigger threats than inflation to the global economy.

"If oil prices remain at $110 (per barrel) you are not just talking about inflation, then you're talking about bigger threats. You know, that's where the R (recession) word comes in," Puri told CNBC TV18 in an interview at Davos.

"And if the global economy goes in that direction, everyone, including the oil producers, everyone will have to face the consequences then inflation," he said.

India has trimmed tax rates on several products including fuels to tame inflation. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.