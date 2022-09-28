Oman has enough wheat reserves for six months, says Oman Flour Mills















DUBAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Oman has about 400,000 tonnes of wheat in storage, enough reserves to cover six months, Oman Flour Mills' chief operating officer said on Wednesday.

The last wheat shipment to arrive was two weeks ago, a purchase from Ukraine of about 30,000 tonnes after the U.N.-brokered grain export deal, Ibrahim al-Amri told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Dubai.

A framework agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations enabled Ukraine to resume exports from its Black Sea ports in early August, having been stalled for five months after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

“I would say its an interim solution not a permenant solution," Amri said about the grain export corridor, adding that logisitcal difficulties in moving volumes after many months were a challenge.

"Maybe it delays the crisis, but it is not a solution," he said.

Oman Flour Mills processes about 60% of the country's total annual imports of 800,000 tonnes, Amri said. It exports excess production, mostly to Yemen and East Africa.

