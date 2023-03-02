Oman to offer new mining concessions in Q1 2023 - tweet















DUBAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Oman is in the preparation process to offer a new batch of mining concession areas in the first quarter of 2023, the Oman Energy and Minerals Ministry said in a tweet on Thursday.

This process would also include new concession areas targeting commodities like chromite, copper, limestone and others, the ministry added.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Writing by Jana Choukeir; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











