OPEC+ crude oil output boost undershoots targets in May

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - OPEC+ produced 2.695 million barrels per day below its crude oil targets in May because of production problems at several members and as Russia faced sanctions, an OPEC+ document seen by Reuters and citing secondary sources showed on Thursday.

Underproduction by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, was higher in May, when overall compliance with planned output cuts stood at 256%, up from 220% a month earlier.

The development adds to global supply concerns as Brent crude prices in May averaged their highest in a decade close to $123 per barrel, and with June prices hovering just below at an average $118/bbl.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Global demand is recovering from the pandemic and outpacing the abilities of OPEC+ countries to increase production. read more

Western sanctions on Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February have strained Russian crude production growth.

Russia's crude output rose to 9.273 mln bpd in May from 9.159 mln bpd in April, but its production levels remained 1.276 mln bpd below target last month, the OPEC+ document showed, the largest deviation across all OPEC+ members.

Supply from the group faces additional challenges in June as a new blockade of Libyan crude oil facilities has greatly reduced the country’s production levels. Libya remains exempt from OPEC oil production quotas. read more

U.S. president Joe Biden’s administration has pushed OPEC+ to boost production so as not to impair the global economic recovery. But many OPEC+ producers lack the capacity to pump more crude following insufficient investment, a trend accelerated by the pandemic. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Rowena Edwards; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.