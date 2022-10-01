OPEC+ to hold Oct. 5 meeting in person in Vienna -OPEC source















DUBAI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - OPEC+ will hold its meeting on Oct. 5 in person in Vienna, an OPEC source told Reuters on Saturday.

A virtual option will also be available for some delegations due to the short notice if they are unable to.

OPEC+, which combines OPEC countries with allies such as Russia, is meeting against a backdrop of falling prices from multi-year highs hit in March and severe market volatility.

Sources have told Reuters talks on an oil output cut are focussing on a potential reduction of 500,000 barrels per day to 1 million bpd to support the market.

Earlier this week, a source familiar with Russian thinking said Moscow could suggest a cut of up to 1 million bpd, while an OPEC source put the likely figure closer to 500,000 bpd. Talks are expected to continue ahead of the meeting.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maha El Dahan Editing by Frances Kerry











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.