OPEC+ ministers keep oil output policy unchanged - sources

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina//File Photo

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A panel meeting of the top ministers of OPEC+ has kept oil output policy unchanged on Friday, two OPEC+ sources said.

The panel, called the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, includes ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as OPEC+.

"Nothing new," one of the sources said.

