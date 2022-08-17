OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, secretary general tells CNBC
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Inadequate investment in the oil and gas sector is the chief reason behind the recent spike in prices and OPEC is not to blame, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais told CNBC on Wednesday.
"There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas (and) in oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment — chronic underinvestment,” he told CNBC. (https://cnb.cx/3QUez6h)
“OPEC is not behind this price increase.”
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.