Exclusive: Pakistan's Russian crude shipment paid in Chinese currency - minister

By
Illustration picture of Chinese yuan
Coins and a banknote of China's yuan are seen in this illustration picture taken February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

June 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan paid for its first government-to-government import of Russian crude in Chinese currency, the South Asian country's petroleum minister said on Monday, a significant shift in its U.S. dollar-dominated export payments policy.

The first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a new deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow arrived in Karachi on Sunday. It is currently being offloaded at the port.

Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik, talking to Reuters by phone, did not disclose the commercial details of the deal, including pricing or the discount that Pakistan received.

"We've run iterations of various product mixes, and in no scenario will the refining of this crude make a loss," Malik said.

"We are very sure it will be commercially viable."

Reporting by Ariba Shahid and Asif Shahzad, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar and Gibran Peshimam; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Ariba Shahid is a journalist based in Karachi, Pakistan. She primarily covers economic and financial news from Pakistan, along with Karachi-centric stories. Ariba has previously worked at DealStreetAsia and Profit Magazine.

Read Next