Payments in euros or dollars for Russian gas are working - German govt sources
BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Payments in euros or dollars for Russian gas are working, German government sources said on Wednesday, adding that the payments were in line with European Union rules.
A German Economy Ministry spokesperson said separately that contracts must be fulfilled in the agreed currency and cannot be changed unilaterally.
