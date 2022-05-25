Payments in euros or dollars for Russian gas are working - German govt sources

Gas flames of a mobile cooker are pictured in a private home, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Bad Honnef near Bonn, Germany, March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

BERLIN, May 25 (Reuters) - Payments in euros or dollars for Russian gas are working, German government sources said on Wednesday, adding that the payments were in line with European Union rules.

A German Economy Ministry spokesperson said separately that contracts must be fulfilled in the agreed currency and cannot be changed unilaterally.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Miranda Murray

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.