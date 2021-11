Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp (PPL.TO) said on Monday Mick Dilger has stepped down as president and chief executive officer to pursue other opportunities.

The company has appointed Chief Financial Officer Scott Burrows as interim CEO.

