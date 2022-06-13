Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in June -EIA

A work-over rig performs maintenance on an oil well in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas U.S. August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nick Oxford/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest U.S. shale oil basin, is due to rise 84,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.316 million bpd in July, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its productivity report on Monday.

Total output in the major U.S. shale oil basins will rise 143,000 bpd to 8.901 million bpd in July, the highest since March 2020, the EIA projected.

In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, EIA projected oil output will rise 19,000 bpd to 1.197 million bpd in July, the most since November 2020.

In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 28,000 bpd to 1.180 million bpd in July, its highest since April 2020.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly, Scott DiSavino and Arathy Somasekhar; Editing by Leslie Adler and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.