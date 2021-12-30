Peru community agrees to lift blockade; Las Bambas mine silent on next steps

People sit in the mountains in front of a mine operated by MMG Las Bambas, in a region where locals claim mining activity has negatively affected crop yields and killed livestock, outside of Cusco, Peru October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Angela Ponce/File Photo

LIMA, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A Peruvian community on Thursday agreed to indefinitely unblock a copper transport road used by MMG Ltd's (1208.HK) Las Bambas mine after a month-long blockade that derailed the company's operations, according to meeting minutes seen by Reuters.

Peru is the world's No. 2 copper producer and the meeting with the company and the community was the government's most ambitious effort yet to try to unblock the road. Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez traveled to Chumbivilcas along with several Cabinet members.

Las Bambas, one of Peru's largest copper mines, suspended operations on Dec. 18 due to the road blockade by residents of the Chumbivilcas province, which prevented the firm from transporting its copper production to a sea port.

The suspension caused a major problem for the country's leftist administration, which needs the miner's tax revenue but has also pledged to prioritize demands from marginalized communities.

It remains unclear, however, if Las Bambas will restart operations based on the agreement reached on Thursday. A company representative declined to comment on the issue.

"The communities commit to continue the dialogue in a climate of peace and social tranquility, without the use of force," the meeting minutes said.

But the meeting minutes also acknowledged that the government has yet to address the main demand from Chumbivilcas. The community wants Las Bambas to hire local residents to drive copper trucks and also give them cash contributions.

Those issues will be reviewed again in mid January, the meeting minutes said.

Representatives for Chumbivilcas did not respond to requests for comment.

Chumbivilcas residents reached a similar agreement not to block the road used by Las Bambas in October, but then blocked the road regardless in November when negotiations stalled.

Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler

