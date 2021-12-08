Peru to revamp oil royalty model, prepares renewable energy auction

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Peru plans to revamp next year its royalty model for the oil industry, aiming to attract investors willing to help the country reach energy self-sufficiency and start moving toward renewable sources, the energy minister said on Wednesday.

The incoming government of President Pedro Castillo has called for a larger state participation in the country's key natural gas industrywhile ensuring companies operating in the oil, gas and mining sectors engage in warmer relations with the communities they operate in.

"The new regulation will add dynamic royalties that will vary depending on prices and zones. We are also preparing separate regulation for exploration and production to better regulate the influence of (energy) projects over communities," said energy minister Eduardo Gonzalez at the World Petroleum Congress in Houston.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Lowered royalties should benefit companies operating or interested in operating in mature fields, he said.

Even though Peru is a prominent gas producer and in 2010 became a gas exporter through the Melchorita liquefied natural gas project, oil exploration and output have been hindered by social conflicts and environmental permit delays.

Previous auctions of oil blocks have been suspended or shown poor results for lack of international bids.

During Castillo's presidential campaign, he accused private enterprise of "plundering" the nation's wealth and said he would seek to nationalize key projects. He later played down those comments, saying private investment would be respected.

"We want Peru to be a new attractive place for investment," the energy minister said.

The South American nation, which plans to replace a portion of its fuel imports once a new 95,000-barrel-per day refinery operated by state-run company Petroperu is inaugurated next year, also plans an auction to offer renewable energy projects.

Peru currently imports about 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) of fuel to meet an overall consumption of about 250,000 bpd.

Gonzalez said the government is getting the auction's terms ready so it can open the competitive process next year.

"We see gas as transitional fuel before switching to renewables," he said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marcelo Rochabrun, Chris Reese and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.