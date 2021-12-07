Pipeline operator Enbridge forecasts higher 2022 core earnings

The Enbridge Centre company office is seen in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Todd Korol/File Photo

Dec 7(Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO), on Tuesday forecast higher core earnings in 2022 and announced a share repurchase of up to C$1.5 billion ($1.18 billion), betting on rising demand for oil and gas.

Pipeline operators are benefiting from a recovery in shipping volumes as energy prices have bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic lows on the back of strengthening global fuel demand.

The company expects 2022 EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to be in the range C$15 billion to C$15.6 billion, higher than its 2021 expectations of C$13.9 billion to C$14.3 billion.

Enbridge also raised its quarterly dividend by 3% to 86 Canadian cents per share, effective March.

The company expects to have C$5 billion to C$6 billion of annual investment capacity as part of its three-year plan, and said it had sanctioned C$1.1 billion of new capital projects.

The pipeline operator also forecasts 2022 distributable cash flow per share of C$5.20 to C$5.50, about 9% to 10% higher than its 2021 guidance.

($1 = 1.2682 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

