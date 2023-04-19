Kinder Morgan beats profit estimates on higher natural gas volumes















April 19 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) on Wednesday beat profit expectations for the first quarter as the U.S. pipeline operator transported higher volumes of natural gas primarily from Haynesville and Eagle Ford systems.

The company transported higher volumes of natural gas as the restart of Freeport LNG export facility in Texas boosted fuel demand, while the retirement of coal-fired power plants and cooler weather supported a surge in gas consumption.

"Our extensive and interconnected network continued to generate strong earnings this quarter, particularly in our Natural Gas Pipelines and Terminals business segments," said Chief Executive Officer Steve Kean, who is slated to step down in August, in a statement.

The Houston, Texas-based pipeline and terminal operator said earnings from its natural gas pipelines rose 15% to $1.5 billion from last year, as it exported higher volumes of the super-cooled fuel.

Total delivery volumes, which include refined products and crude, stood at about 2 million barrels of oil per day, about 1.5% lower than last year.

The company posted adjusted profit of 30 cents per share, above the analysts' estimates of 29 cents per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shweta Agarwal











