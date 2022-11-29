Poland's JSW sees 2023 extraction potential flat y/y - deputy CEO















GDANSK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner JSW (JSW.WA) sees its 2023 extraction potential at the same level as in 2022, deputy chief executive for technical and operational matters Edward Pazdziorko said on Tuesday.

"We plan for about 14 million (tonnes) with growth potential towards the strategy," he said.

In the first nine months of 2022 the miner extracted 10.6 million tonnes of coking and steam coal in total, up 4.1% on the year, with coking coal comprising 77.5%.

JSW is aiming for coking coal to make up more than 80% of its output mix in 2023, Pazdziorko said.

Under its strategy JSW is aiming for coking coal's share to reach 90% of extraction from 2026.

Reporting by Karol Badohal, Mateusz Rabiega, Maria Gieldon, Editing by Louise Heavens











