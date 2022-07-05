Poland's PGNiG says Norwegian offshore oil strike has not affected it

WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - A strike by Norwegian offshore workers is not affecting operations at Polish gas company PGNiG's (PGN.WA) Norwegian unit PGNiG Upstream Norway, the company said on Tuesday.

Oil and gas from Norway, Europe's second-largest energy supplier after Russia, is in high demand as the country is seen as a reliable and predictable supplier, especially with Russia's Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline due to shut from July 11 for 10 days. read more

"PGNiG Upstream Norway production is in line with plans," the company said in a response to Reuters question.

PGNiG has stakes in 62 licences in Norway and plans to boost gas output on the Norwegian continental shelf by 0.5 billion cubic meters (bcm) to 3 bcm in 2022.

