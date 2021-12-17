Polish household power bills to rise by 24% in 2022

A trafic is seen in front of the PGNiG Termika Zeran thermal power station after sunset in Warsaw, Poland June 19, 2019. Picture taken June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Customers of Polish energy companies Enea (ENAE.WA), PGE (PGE.WA), Tauron (TPE.WA) and Energa (ENGP.WA) will have to pay around 24% more for energy in 2022, based on tariffs approved by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office on Friday.

The tariff increase amounts to about 21 zlotys ($5.14) net per month.

The regulator cited high wholesale energy prices and the costs of purchasing CO2 emission rights as reasons for higher energy bills.

The new tariffs will come into effect from Jan. 1.

Separately, the regulator approved a new tariff that will see household customers of state-controlled PGNiG (PGN.WA) pay more for their gas.

The increase means that a consumer using gas to prepare meals will pay about 41% or 9 zlotys per month more for their gas, while those who use a lot of gas, for example to heat their homes, will pay about 54% or 56 zlotys more.

($1 = 4.0880 zlotys)

