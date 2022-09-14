Polish miner Bogdanka cuts coal output target by about 10%

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Boys play ball in front of the Bogdanka coal mine as they wait to pick up coal, in Bogdanka, Poland August 26, 2022. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki/File Photo

GDANSK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Polish miner Lubelski Wegiel Bodganka (LWBP.WA) lowered its full-year production target for commercial coal to about 8.3 million tonnes from a previous figure of about 9.2 million, the company said on Wednesday.

The change, equivalent to about 10% of its annual output, was because of the clamping of a longwall section in the Stefanow exploitation sector, leading to an extraction stoppage, the company said.

"There was a sudden and unexpected rise in service pressure in a long wall that led to its clamping," it added in a statement.

The miner said it was working to free the affected sections and resume extraction.

Reporting by Mateusz Rabiega and Karol Badohal; Editing by Louise Heavens and Clarence Fernandez

