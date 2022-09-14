Polish miner Bogdanka cuts coal output target by about 10%
GDANSK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Polish miner Lubelski Wegiel Bodganka (LWBP.WA) lowered its full-year production target for commercial coal to about 8.3 million tonnes from a previous figure of about 9.2 million, the company said on Wednesday.
The change, equivalent to about 10% of its annual output, was because of the clamping of a longwall section in the Stefanow exploitation sector, leading to an extraction stoppage, the company said.
"There was a sudden and unexpected rise in service pressure in a long wall that led to its clamping," it added in a statement.
The miner said it was working to free the affected sections and resume extraction.
