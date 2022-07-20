PolyMet and Teck form JV to develop Minnesota mining projects

Visitors pass a sign of sponsor Teck Resources at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

July 20 (Reuters) - PolyMet Mining Corp (POM.TO) and Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO) said on Wednesday they will form a joint venture to develop their Minnesota copper and nickel mining projects.

The new company, known as NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, will share costs to develop the two proposed mines, which aim to produce metals used to make electric vehicles and other green technologies.

Shares of St. Paul, Minnesota-based PolyMet jumped 6.8% on Wednesday morning after the news, while shares of Vancouver, British Columbia-based Teck fell 1.9%.

PolyMet's $1 billion NorthMet project is by far the most advanced of the two, as it has received most of its permits. It does face some regulatory and legal opposition. Teck's Mesabi project has yet to be fully studied and does not yet have permits.

Both projects are located in Minnesota's Iron Range region, which has a long history of mining taconite ore for steel production. The area is about 200 miles (322 km) north of Minneapolis.

Both companies have agreed to fund the JV with an initial budget of $170 million for permitting and engineering work.

As part of the deal, PolyMet will remain an independent company and Glencore Plc (GLEN.L) will remain its largest shareholder. Glencore has committed to funding up to $105 million of PolyMet's share of the JV's costs.

Glencore controls about 71% of PolyMet's shares. As part of the JV announcement on Wednesday, PolyMet said that Glencore may eventually exercise its options to convert debt into equity, steps that would boost its stake to 78%.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by David Evans

