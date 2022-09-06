Producers say Ukraine lost 40% of its steel industry due to Russian invasion

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Steel in seen at a rolling mill facility of the Electrometallurgical Works Dniprospetsstal, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine July 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dmytro Smolienko

KYIV, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has already lost 40% of its metallurgical industry due to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian steel producers federation said on Tuesday.

"After de-occupation, it will be impossible to reopen these enterprises," federation head Serhii Bilenky told a televised briefing.

Before the Russian invasion Ukraine was traditionally one of the world's largest producers and exporters of steel and steel product.

